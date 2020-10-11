Something lighter for your Sunday evening. . .
Here’s video of an 11-year-old boy driving a school bus that he allegedly stole through Baton Rouge Louisiana as police chased him. pic.twitter.com/GM3VpgJMmb
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 11, 2020
That kid was FLYING!
SAY WHAAAAT NOW?! Juvenile in custody now after stealing a bus and leading officers on a chase throughout parts of the city, including on Scenic, Airline and Greenwell Springs Road according to @BRPD. @WAFB
MORE>> https://t.co/TJ2dsyVqj7 pic.twitter.com/BA4l87MRyv
— Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) October 11, 2020
He’s already a legend:
UPDATE: BRPD says the child said he did it "just to do it."
— Abbi Rocha (@AbbiRochaTV) October 11, 2020
And here’s another view with the perfect music playing in the background:
NEW VIDEO OF WILD JOYRIDE: Man captures video along Government Street with interesting music playing as 11-year-old leads police on chase through #BatonRouge. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/HlJa6Fmdog
— Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) October 11, 2020
***