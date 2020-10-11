Something lighter for your Sunday evening. . .

Here’s video of an 11-year-old boy driving a school bus that he allegedly stole through Baton Rouge Louisiana as police chased him. pic.twitter.com/GM3VpgJMmb — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 11, 2020

That kid was FLYING!

SAY WHAAAAT NOW?! Juvenile in custody now after stealing a bus and leading officers on a chase throughout parts of the city, including on Scenic, Airline and Greenwell Springs Road according to @BRPD. @WAFB MORE>> https://t.co/TJ2dsyVqj7 pic.twitter.com/BA4l87MRyv — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) October 11, 2020

He’s already a legend:

UPDATE: BRPD says the child said he did it "just to do it." — Abbi Rocha (@AbbiRochaTV) October 11, 2020

And here’s another view with the perfect music playing in the background:

NEW VIDEO OF WILD JOYRIDE: Man captures video along Government Street with interesting music playing as 11-year-old leads police on chase through #BatonRouge. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/HlJa6Fmdog — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) October 11, 2020

