UPDATE 8:45 p.m.

The NYT Guild has deleted the tweet saying it was sent in error:

We deleted our previous tweet. It was tweeted in error. We apologize for the mistake. — NYTimesGuild (@NYTimesGuild) October 12, 2020

NYT media reporter Ben Smith adds:

Someone else active in the Times Union tells me that a leader of the chapter, who runs the account, tweeted about the Stephens column without any internal discussion, causing a furor in Slack and drawing heated objections from others in the Guild, and leading to this: https://t.co/7LPoulxaa7 — Ben Smith (@benyt) October 12, 2020

ORIGINAL POST.

The New York Times Guild which represents over 1000 of the paper’s journos is very unhappy at this recent column by Bret Stephens which took a hammer to the 1619 project:

It says a lot about an organization when it breaks it's own rules and goes after one of it's own. The act, like the article, reeks.https://t.co/mta1sfJoTB — NYTimesGuild (@NYTimesGuild) October 10, 2020

And we do mean a hammer:

Oh boy. NYT’s Bret Stephens hits NYT Mag over the 1619 Project. “The 1619 Project is a thesis in search of evidence, not the other way around….Through its overreach, the 1619 Project has given critics of The Times a gift.”https://t.co/d9dVuqkiWc pic.twitter.com/Sn8T57Y3un — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) October 10, 2020

Did you catch both grammatical errors?

*its

*its https://t.co/LrCgXtsyyK — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 11, 2020

Now, we make our fair share of errors here at Twitchy, but COME ON:

It's usually lame to badger people for its/it's typos but…wow https://t.co/rzgS5LjBpZ — Gabe Rivera (@gaberivera) October 11, 2020

They did it to themselves:

*its You’d know that if you hadn’t fired all of the editors to placate your Tik Tok columnist — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 11, 2020

The tweet is also awful for going after legitimate criticism of the 1619 Project:

NYT union goes after in-house critique of 1619 Project. (Did they really write 'it's' twice? They did.) Main problem: NYT sought to rewrite history. Then had to rewrite the rewrite. Result: Embarrassing mess. https://t.co/NduJL9pPuj — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 11, 2020

This is called censorship:

The New York Times Guild Once Again Demands Censorship For Colleagueshttps://t.co/7bcIQuSJdR — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 11, 2020

Or, another word for it:

And we certainly don’t remember them defending Bari Weiss like this:

It’s called “speaking truth to power”:

Bret Stephens has bigger balls than most people working in mainstream media news outlets. Think about the sheer moxie it took to be as honest as he was, where he is. That's what ACTUAL "speaking truth to power" looks like. — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) October 11, 2020

“The New York Times has turned into a daycare”:

I don’t really care for Stephens in general, but Jeff is right on this one. The New York Times has turned into a daycare. https://t.co/JZRzwwPvWb — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 11, 2020

***