Axios is reporting that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly under consideration to serve as Attorney General if Joe Biden wins the election in November:

BREAKING: Biden to consider New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for US Attorney General – @axios

“Hide your elderly”:

This would be one helluva confirmation hearing, that’s for sure:

.@NYGovCuomo sentenced THOUSANDS of vulnerable elderly New Yorkers to death by forcing #COVID19 patients into nursing homes.

His reward? @TheDemocrats consider handing him even greater power to destroy lives.

Choose wisely, America.

There's a lot on the line.#2020Election https://t.co/tcszRE8qJv — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) October 11, 2020

Should we just sit back and laugh at libs?

HAHAHAHAH A DISASTER https://t.co/vXn1LUobFj — Alex Clark 🌴🌟🇺🇸💖 (@yoalexrapz) October 11, 2020

Others under consideration are Sally Yates and Stacey Abrams:

“Buzz grows around New York Governor Andrew Cuomo as Joe Biden's attorney general pick… Names like former acting AG Sally Yates and Stacey Abrams are also likely on a list of AG candidates.”https://t.co/hAY68pg1Jq — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 11, 2020

But as for this big scoop, it’s coming from “some Democratic donors in Cuomo’s orbit”:

lol andrew cuomo tells axios buzz growing around andrew cuomo for attorney general lol dont give them your clicks pic.twitter.com/AvpLU0gQxR — Brett Banditelli is very tired. (@banditelli) October 11, 2020

White men need not apply?

Per @alaynatreene and @HansNichols, three names likely on Biden's shortlist for attorney general:

– Andrew Cuomo

– Sally Yates

– Stacey Abramshttps://t.co/75nyXWxYc5 pic.twitter.com/b0sQg0m4dd — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 11, 2020

If it’s true, that is:

This should tank Biden's campaign … sadly, it won't. https://t.co/DLSENvlX2K — Samantha Sullivan (@SamSullivan) October 11, 2020

We’re not sure that’s a good idea:

Honestly I’d take Stacey Abrams over this. I’d rather have a fake governor than a real one who signed the orders that sentenced thousands of seniors to their deaths. — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) October 11, 2020

But, hey, #NeverTrump says thinks Joe Biden is a “better option” than the president. If so, THIS is what we get:

Not sure how any Republican can think this is a better option than Trump https://t.co/l4gLkIKkRJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 11, 2020

***