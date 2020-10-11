Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s being taken “out of context” in a new ad out from President Donald Trump that quotes the disease specialist saying, “I can’t imagine that . . . anybody could be doing more” which leaves the viewer under the impression that he’s talking about the president fighting the virus:

He added that the Trump campaign did not have his permission to use the quote and that in his “5 decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed nor do I now endorse any political candidates”:

Here’s the ad:

The Trump campaign is being accused of “misleadingly” clipping the segment:

But, it’s not so misleading:

Here’s the full quote via CNN:

Though no date is provided in the ad, Fauci’s quote is from an interview with Fox News in March. During that interview, Fauci praised the White House coronavirus task force’s round-the-clock effort to respond to the pandemic, which he says included numerous White House meetings and late-night phone calls.

“We’ve never had a threat like this. The coordinated response has been…There are a number of adjectives to describe it — impressive, I think is one of them. We’re talking about all hands on deck. I, as one of many people on a team, I’m not the only person,” Fauci said at the time. “Since the beginning, that we even recognized what this was, I have been devoting almost full time on this. I’m down at the White House virtually every day with the task force. It’s every single day. So, I can’t imagine that under any circumstances that anybody could be doing more.”

There are other examples of Dr. Fauci praising President Trump, too. Should he use those instead:

Or this one:

And we’ve just about had it with Dr. Fauci being misunderstood:

Remember when he told young and healthy people to go on cruises?

The Trump campaign released a statement saying, “The words spoken are accurate, and directly from Dr. Fauci’s mouth”:

The president agrees!

The add, according to the campaign, is not coming down:

But this does set up a potential fight next week:

Stay tuned. . .

