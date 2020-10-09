A “robocall” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blamed on President Trump that he said encouraged violence in Brooklyn over a recent crackdown because of Covid-19 was actually a voice message made by a 24-year-old man as a prank that he sent to two friends on What’s App:

“He was just messing around with friends,” he said:

Trending

And this is what Gov. Cuomo blamed on President Trump?

What an embarrassment:

“All good and decent New Yorkers should be outraged” at Gov. Cuomo:

Maybe everyone should have believed the Trump campaign when they said it wasn’t them?

Also, the robocall is true and people should carry these signs anyway:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CuomoTrump