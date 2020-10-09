A “robocall” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blamed on President Trump that he said encouraged violence in Brooklyn over a recent crackdown because of Covid-19 was actually a voice message made by a 24-year-old man as a prank that he sent to two friends on What’s App:

NEW: just got off the phone with the Borough Park man who recorded the voice message referenced by @NYGovCuomo during his conference call. I’m withholding his real name at his request. In short, he says “it was a joke. A complete joke. I have nothing to do with politics. I hate.. — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) October 9, 2020

“He was just messing around with friends,” he said:

Politics. It’s ridiculous this became a national story. It was a prank.” The individual is 24-years old, and left the message for two friends on “What’s App.” Says it was not a robocall. He was just messing around with friends. Background: https://t.co/hzmEjIlZmd — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) October 9, 2020

And this is what Gov. Cuomo blamed on President Trump?

NEW: @NYGovCuomo playing a robocall of unnamed protest organizers in Brooklyn, saying they had communicated with @realDonaldTrump campaign, asking them to make signs saying "Cuomo killed thousands" at Brooklyn protests. — Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) October 9, 2020

What an embarrassment:

Source of the "robocall" call @NYGovCuomo and his admin blamed Trump for comes forward saying "It was a joke," and "I have nothing to do with politics." Says it was not a robocall, but a joke w/ friends on What's App. This is a massive embarrassment for Cuomos entire admin. https://t.co/Z6x6djrzpj — John Seravalli 🇺🇸🇮🇹🗽 (@John_Seravalli1) October 9, 2020

“All good and decent New Yorkers should be outraged” at Gov. Cuomo:

"All good decent New Yorkers should be outraged…members of the press should be outraged…" said @NYGovCuomo of vitriol he says he being fueled by @realDonaldTrump –earlier Cuomo said Trump campaign is encouraging signs reading "Cuomo killed thousands." @CBS6Albany — Anne McCloy (@AnneMcCloyNews) October 9, 2020

Maybe everyone should have believed the Trump campaign when they said it wasn’t them?

NEW: I got a response from the Trump campaign about the robocall that Cuomo played. Samantha Zager, the deputy national press secretary, says: “The Trump campaign had no involvement with this call.” — Dan Clark (@DanClarkReports) October 9, 2020

Also, the robocall is true and people should carry these signs anyway:

The robocall, which circulated in the heavily in Brooklyn, urged attendees to bring signs stating “Cuomo killed thousands’ to an anti-Cuomo rally. https://t.co/NOgoWBzzBL — Times Union (@timesunion) October 9, 2020

