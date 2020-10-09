Libs and journos are pretty worked up about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo telling Fox News he’s getting ready to release more of Hillary Clinton’s emails before the election, but our question is this: What took so long?

Video here:

Trending

The president has been publically criticizing Sec. Pompeo for not acting sooner:

There are 25 days until election day and people are already voting. Will they even make a dent in the news cycle?

Journos are questioning the president’s focus on this issue:

But, according to Axios’ Jonathan Swan, *this* is what’s important to the president right now:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hillary ClintonMike PompeoTrump