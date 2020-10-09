Libs and journos are pretty worked up about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo telling Fox News he’s getting ready to release more of Hillary Clinton’s emails before the election, but our question is this: What took so long?

PERINO: Will that happen before the election? POMPEO: Doing it as fast as we can. I certainly, I certainly think there'll be more to see before the election

Secretary Pompeo tells Fox he’s working to get more of @HillaryClinton ’s emails out before the election.

Video here:

BREAKING: Mike Pompeo says he's working to release more Hillary Clinton emails before the election… "We’ve got the emails, we’re getting them out …" pic.twitter.com/2m4GXoclok — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) October 9, 2020

The president has been publically criticizing Sec. Pompeo for not acting sooner:

Trump complained yesterday that Pompeo had not released Hillary Clinton’s emails. “I’m not happy about him for that reason.” https://t.co/XIQ4Ttwpka — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 9, 2020

There are 25 days until election day and people are already voting. Will they even make a dent in the news cycle?

Hillary Clinton might lose the 2020 US presidential election if Sec. of State Pompeo is successful in getting more of her emails out before Election Day. https://t.co/WdpM19txMa — Nick Barnets (@NickBarnets) October 9, 2020

Journos are questioning the president’s focus on this issue:

Genuinely incredible to watch Trumpworld keep talking about Clinton as Biden’s favorable numbers rise to the mid-50s. https://t.co/nNE35ayHe4 — Dave Weigel, Re-Animator (@daveweigel) October 9, 2020

But, according to Axios’ Jonathan Swan, *this* is what’s important to the president right now:

it's not incredible when you talk to his aides. the russiagate docs etc is like 90% of what is animating trump right now. his campaign advisers are well aware there aren't many single issue Hillary emails swing voters in Pa. https://t.co/mBdkN1wQRV — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) October 9, 2020

***