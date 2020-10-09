Libs and journos are pretty worked up about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo telling Fox News he’s getting ready to release more of Hillary Clinton’s emails before the election, but our question is this: What took so long?
Secretary Pompeo tells Fox he’s working to get more of @HillaryClinton’s emails out before the election.
PERINO: Will that happen before the election?
POMPEO: Doing it as fast as we can. I certainly, I certainly think there'll be more to see before the election
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 9, 2020