One of the more awful moments from last night’s debate was when Sen. Kamala Harris brought up two stories that are, at best, unproven and at worst outright hoaxes to smear the president: Russian bounties and the piece from The Atlantic where President Trump allegedly called the troops “suckers” and “losers”:

Donald Trump called John McCain a “loser.” He let Putin get away with placing bounties on the heads of our troops. He called fallen soldiers “suckers.” It's a pattern. And it proves just how unfit he is to be commander in chief. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 8, 2020

We are, in fact, not kidding:

Kamala Harris…brought up the story on Russian bounties? ARE YOU KIDDING ME? That story has largely been debunked. And not even recently…like, months ago. What the hell. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 8, 2020

Double the bulls*it!

Kamala brings up the bullshit Russian bounty story right after the likely bullshit Atlantic story — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 8, 2020

She was on a roll:

#Kamala floated out 3 lies debunked ages ago: "Russia interfered in 2016 election"(new declassified docs now prove #Russiagate invented by Obama/Brennan) "Russia place bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan" "President called US soldiers suckers & losers"#PenceHarrisDebate pic.twitter.com/YJapOB28ZI — Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) October 8, 2020

Now, you want to see some class? Former Dem presidential candidate Marianne Williamson deleted a tweet on the Russian bounties story after he found out it was unproven:

Hey guys, I deleted my tweet about Russia having put a bounty on American soldiers’ heads. It was an unproven story, which I didn’t realize.Thanks for the correction. I apologize. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) October 8, 2020

At least one Dem is honest:

Good on you. Total class. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 8, 2020

