One of the more awful moments from last night’s debate was when Sen. Kamala Harris brought up two stories that are, at best, unproven and at worst outright hoaxes to smear the president: Russian bounties and the piece from The Atlantic where President Trump allegedly called the troops “suckers” and “losers”:

We are, in fact, not kidding:

Trending

Double the bulls*it!

She was on a roll:

Now, you want to see some class? Former Dem presidential candidate Marianne Williamson deleted a tweet on the Russian bounties story after he found out it was unproven:

At least one Dem is honest:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kamala Harris