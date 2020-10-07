President Trump called on the House and Senate to send him stand-alone bills to help the airline industry, small businesses as well as legislation for another $1200 stimulus check:

But earlier in the day, the president abruptly cut off negotiations with Democrats, saying, “I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business”:

Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi quickly called out the president for ending the talks:

And pundits pointed out after this earlier announcement that walking away from talks meant walking away from another airline bailout that would hurt the president in battleground states where the airlines have major hubs:

So, the president is obviously ready to sign something if Congress — both parties — can act:

To be continued. . .

