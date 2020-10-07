President Trump called on the House and Senate to send him stand-alone bills to help the airline industry, small businesses as well as legislation for another $1200 stimulus check:
The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020