A few months ago, we posted this pretty funny viral video where a man invented a way to eat while still wearing a mask:

2 million views, and counting: Video shows how you can eat and wear a mask at the same time https://t.co/eoLHWLwrYl — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 27, 2020

ICYMI, here’s that video again:

This how Everyone gonna use a mask now. pic.twitter.com/cq7fCNwPvl — Lou 🕸 (@louroll89ffs) July 24, 2020

Or there was this high-tech version that accomplishes the same thing but in a much more complex way:

Inventors developed a coronavirus mask that lets you eat without taking it off. Squeeze a lever and it opens a slot so you can go at it like Pac-Man. Inventors say the mask lets you can dine out with friends without taking your mask off. https://t.co/pflatss4Cf pic.twitter.com/xo18FMx9c2 — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) May 19, 2020

Now, we bring these two videos up again because Gov. Gavin Newsom in California is recommending that you put your mask on in between bites:

Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don't forget to keep your mask on in between bites. Do your part to keep those around you healthy. #SlowtheSpreadhttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/Y4fcDO5Zke — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 3, 2020

No, not a parody account:

How is this not a parody account https://t.co/PXVFwzadLr — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 6, 2020

We love the instructions:

Keep your mask on BETWEEN BITES? Jesus, this even comes with a diagram. If you do this, you should immediately put down the fork and seek professional help. https://t.co/viUCl9hqxo — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) October 6, 2020

It’s ludicrous and he should be shamed for it:

This is so much Covid-19 safety theater, albeit a particularly ludicrous sample of it. https://t.co/H9Jjy8Gizx — Helaine Olen (@helaineolen) October 6, 2020

Don’t give him any ideas:

Peak stupidity. Do they think members of the same household wear masks at home as well? There are no sane people at any level of government in California. https://t.co/mrf9H3SKRQ — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) October 6, 2020

***