A few months ago, we posted this pretty funny viral video where a man invented a way to eat while still wearing a mask:

ICYMI, here’s that video again:

Or there was this high-tech version that accomplishes the same thing but in a much more complex way:

Trending

Now, we bring these two videos up again because Gov. Gavin Newsom in California is recommending that you put your mask on in between bites:

No, not a parody account:

We love the instructions:

It’s ludicrous and he should be shamed for it:

Don’t give him any ideas:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiamasks