U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams has a message for all Americans this morning: “if you are sick with fever/cough/ flu symptoms, please don’t go to work!”:
This one never gets old… 👇🏽 https://t.co/WJiLEDlClA
— U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) October 6, 2020
Um, is he subtweeting President Trump for returning to the White House last night?
subtweet? https://t.co/7HpBbOaW1I
— ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) October 6, 2020
This is certainly how it’s being interpreted this morning:
What if the patient is “bored.”
— Peter A. Shulman 📚 (@pashulman) October 6, 2020
hypothetical: if you were a public official who was hospitalized with covid, should you then leave the hospital while still contagious and then knowingly expose your employees to covid while making fascistic propaganda videos?
— Gautham Rao 🔴🏆 x 6/19 (@gauthamrao) October 6, 2020
Pity certain branches of the government don’t listen.
— T. Cheramie, PhD (@theoriginaltams) October 6, 2020
Tell it to your boss.
— Chrisa – Justice for Breonna Taylor & Daniel Prude (@Chrisa_Hickey) October 6, 2020
Have you told your boss?
— CW Williams (@CloydWilliams) October 6, 2020
The irony behind this as your boss returns to the White House and callously takes his mask off before entering is just too much.
— Jessica Reader, MD, MPH (@jreaderMD) October 6, 2020
How is he so bad at social media in a crisis? Sheesh.
***