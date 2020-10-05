The New Jersey Department of Health has begun contract tracing of the 206 people who attended the fundraiser at President Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, NJ on Thursday last week prior to the president learning he was infected with Covid-19:

❗️UPDATE❗️DOH & @SomersetCntyNJ Dept. of Health have received information from the management of Trump Nat’l Golf Course in Bedminster, NJ & the White House. The White House supplied to NJ officials the names of at least 206 individuals who attended the events.

These individuals are being told to “self-monitor for symptoms and quarantine if they were in close contact with the President and his staff”:

DOH has reached out to these individuals to make them aware of possible exposure and recommend that they self-monitor for symptoms and quarantine if they were in close contact with the President and his staff. — NJDOH (@NJDeptofHealth) October 4, 2020

They’re talking with club staff members, too:

@SomersetCntyNJ Health Dept. are interviewing staff members of the club and assessing the level of contact they had with the President and his staff and providing public health recommendations accordingly. The majority of staff reside in Somerset County. — NJDOH (@NJDeptofHealth) October 4, 2020

Authorities want individuals to wait 5-7 days before seeking a test:

The contact tracing process is ongoing.



Attendees that are seeking a test should consider waiting at least 5-7 days from the event. While the risk is low, a negative test earlier than that time cannot definitively rule out that COVID-19 will not develop. — NJDOH (@NJDeptofHealth) October 4, 2020

And “those who are concerned that they were in close contact should quarantine for 14 days”:

Those who are concerned that they were in close contact should quarantine for 14 days.



New Jersey officials have been informed that the federal government is also conducting contact tracing. — NJDOH (@NJDeptofHealth) October 4, 2020

