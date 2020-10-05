The New Jersey Department of Health has begun contract tracing of the 206 people who attended the fundraiser at President Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, NJ on Thursday last week prior to the president learning he was infected with Covid-19:
❗️UPDATE❗️DOH & @SomersetCntyNJ Dept. of Health have received information from the management of Trump Nat’l Golf Course in Bedminster, NJ & the White House.
The White House supplied to NJ officials the names of at least 206 individuals who attended the events.
— NJDOH (@NJDeptofHealth) October 4, 2020
Tags: