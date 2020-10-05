The New Jersey Department of Health has begun contract tracing of the 206 people who attended the fundraiser at President Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, NJ on Thursday last week prior to the president learning he was infected with Covid-19:

These individuals are being told to “self-monitor for symptoms and quarantine if they were in close contact with the President and his staff”:

Trending

They’re talking with club staff members, too:

Authorities want individuals to wait 5-7 days before seeking a test:

And “those who are concerned that they were in close contact should quarantine for 14 days”:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: