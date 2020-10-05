CNBC’s Christina Wilkie alerted he readers that the “White House Gift Shop” is selling a “Donald J. Trump defeats Covid” commemorative coin for $100:

The White House Gift Shop is selling a “Donald J. Trump defeats Covid” commemorative coin. You can pre-order it now for $100. https://t.co/aPQ0vNRHB3 — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) October 4, 2020

Now, you’d think from her tweet that this is some big deal, but it’s not. Not at all, actually, as the “White House Gift Shop” has no affiliation with the U.S. government:

The White House Gift Shop isn't affiliated with the US govt and the Trump administration has zero to do with what they sell. You gonna do the gift shop off the NJ Turnpike next? https://t.co/2fUJlXpxSa — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 4, 2020

It’s a “scam,” even:

as a reminder, the White House Gift Shop is a scam completely unrelated to the White House or the U.S. federal government. https://t.co/969WT13VbX https://t.co/gn8gAdhRiD — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 4, 2020

She later attempted to justify the tweet with some added history:

The shop was established in 1946 as a benefit fund for police and authorized by Harry Truman, it became the White House Police Benefit Fund and the White House Gift Shop in 1950. It’s not a government agency and in 2016 it was transferred to private hands. https://t.co/dJq2g3GdcU — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) October 4, 2020

They sold a commemorative Trump North Korea summit coin and other commemorative Trump coins throughout his presidency, and those of previous presidents. — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) October 4, 2020

Nope, still bad:

Christina is now adding onto her thread after being called out (very few people will see this) instead of deleting her tweet because it’s blowing up from a Chris Hayes RT. The shop is owned by a random guy and has no Trump or WH affiliation. This is why no one trusts you guys. https://t.co/OBPUYOdGKd — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 4, 2020

Good advice:

Maybe delete your first tweet. — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 4, 2020

But the damage is done as blue-checks like Seth Rogen have shared that first tweet which is going to guarantee this gets more traction:

They spelled “superhero” wrong on their own stupid pre-order website. https://t.co/A7y1AUHVZU — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 4, 2020

Patton Oswalt’s brother:

I'll add it to my collection of "Lincoln attends play" and "Kennedy visits Dallas" commemorative coins https://t.co/S8sobA3uou — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) October 4, 2020

“Agents of Shield” actor Clark Gregg:

🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) October 4, 2020

Has she seen what they sell at other gift shops around America?

This is literally the tackiest thing I have ever seen in my life. https://t.co/wZyeiJj5gB — Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) October 4, 2020

These aliens, hopefully, are laughing at the people getting worked up by the random gift shop:

Ever wonder if America right now is really one big Truman Show and there are aliens somewhere in the universe watching this on a big screen eating the alien equivalent of popcorn and Junior Mints? https://t.co/ZzczQJBx0J — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 4, 2020

