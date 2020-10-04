Jim Carrey made his debut on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” this weekend and it was every bit as awful as you probably imagined it would be:
Jim Carrey as Joe Biden will lift your morning.
— Jonny Geller (@JonnyGeller) October 4, 2020
And right at the top of the program, the bit starring Alec Baldwin and President Trump with Carrey’s Joe Biden mocked the real president’s Covid-19 infection:
“Now, just imagine if science and karma could somehow team up and send us all a message about how dangerous this virus can be. I’m not saying I want it to happen. Just imagine if it did…”
Jim Carrey's Biden: “Now, just imagine if science and karma could somehow team up and send us all a message about how dangerous this virus can be. I’m not saying I want it to happen. Just imagine if it did…” https://t.co/RPDyGBdQvb #SNLPremiere
— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) October 4, 2020
Here’s @JimCarrey as @JoeBiden on SNL: pic.twitter.com/bzlRcKLO5T
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 4, 2020
So, does this mean Jim Carrey is pro-vaccines now?
It’s funny because Jim Carrey has been outspoken about the “risks” of vaccines. https://t.co/Z2e8uxDAPT
— Steve Everley (@saeverley) October 4, 2020
Never forget:
— Steve Everley (@saeverley) October 4, 2020
