Jim Carrey made his debut on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” this weekend and it was every bit as awful as you probably imagined it would be:

And right at the top of the program, the bit starring Alec Baldwin and President Trump with Carrey’s Joe Biden mocked the real president’s Covid-19 infection:

“Now, just imagine if science and karma could somehow team up and send us all a message about how dangerous this virus can be. I’m not saying I want it to happen. Just imagine if it did…”

So, does this mean Jim Carrey is pro-vaccines now?

Never forget:

