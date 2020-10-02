President Trump just tweeted out a message before boarding Marine One for his trip to Walter Reed hospital where he thanked his well-wishers and said, “I think I’m doing very well”:

Watch:

That video posted shortly after the president, dressed in a suit and wearing a mask, boarded Marine One:

He’ll be at Walter Reed, according to the White House, for a “few days” “out of an abundance of caution”:

