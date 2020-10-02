Actor Rick Moranis (“Ghostbusters”) was punched in the head during an unprovoked attack on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Thursday.

WATCH:

WATCH: Actor Rick Moranis punched in the head in unprovoked attack in New York City; suspect being sought pic.twitter.com/NMpAEW3k47 — BNO News (@BNONews) October 2, 2020

Luckily, he wasn’t seriously injured:

Hollywood Actor Rick Moranis was sucker-punched while walking along West 70th street near Central Park West at 7:24 am. Moranis hurt his head, back, and hip in the attack and went to the hospital for evaluation. https://t.co/yO1zbsjfK1 #rickmoranis #actor #uws #nyc pic.twitter.com/XSLqBzoxS0 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 2, 2020

Find him, NYPD!

We wish Mr. Moranis a quick recovery. We will find his attacker. These attacks get attention when the victim is a celebrity but all NYers deserve to walk the street in safety. @HelenRosenthal & her @NYCCouncil colleagues are failing their constituentshttps://t.co/9E3rTft9vI — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) October 2, 2020

The “I heart NY” sweatshirt is a nice touch:

The NYPD has released a photo of the man accused of punching Rick Moranis https://t.co/5Me1hoLzjx pic.twitter.com/YkyAuKEeOV — New York Post (@nypost) October 2, 2020

Maybe this will bring us all together?

Twitter after hearing about Rick Moranis pic.twitter.com/MzB0lOjLtM — Hex Alley (@Hexxalong) October 2, 2020

