Bob Woodward just scolded journos during an interview on CNN for focusing too much on the president’s health and not enough on giving him space to get the treatment he needs:

Well, this was unexpected:

“It’d be nice to have briefings & know all kinds of things. I think we can put that on the back shelf for a few mins…If u or I were in that situation, you’d want the energy to go to [medical treatment], & not being overly concerned w/ briefing the media & public.”—Bob Woodward — Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) October 2, 2020

“Maybe patience is called for”:

"Maybe patience is called for," Woodward says, on calls by journalists for the administration to brief the media on the president's condition https://t.co/pSTZ53OS5u — Elahe Izadi (@ElaheIzadi) October 2, 2020

Journo, as you might expect, aren’t happy with Woodward’s comments:

I’m jumping out the window. — Dodes (@racheld) October 2, 2020

Is this part of a bit or is it real — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) October 2, 2020

Throwing the rest of the WH beat off the scent so he can scoop them — chess not checkers — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) October 2, 2020

In fairness, this is consistent with Woodward’s overall lack of interest in timely pandemic reporting. — Kristi Coulter (@KristiCCoulter) October 2, 2020

