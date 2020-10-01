New positive Covid-19 tests in the Titans’ organization has forced the NFL to postpone this week’s Steelers-Titans game until later in the season:
The NFL is rescheduling the #Steelers–#Titans game to later in the season after an additional Titans player and one personnel tested positive for COVID-19. It will not be played Week 4.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2020
According to reports, there were two new positive tests yesterday, bringing the total to 11:
The two more positive tests this morning brings the total to 11 within the Titans’ organization – five players and six other employees, including some defensive assistant coaches. https://t.co/xLDB3axJ0C
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2020
A date has yet to be agreed upon:
.@NFL Statement on @Steelers–@Titans Game: https://t.co/YkZO4mRR3i pic.twitter.com/22izbzSrlS
— NFL345 (@NFL345) October 1, 2020
***