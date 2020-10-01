New positive Covid-19 tests in the Titans’ organization has forced the NFL to postpone this week’s Steelers-Titans game until later in the season:

The NFL is rescheduling the #Steelers–#Titans game to later in the season after an additional Titans player and one personnel tested positive for COVID-19. It will not be played Week 4. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2020

According to reports, there were two new positive tests yesterday, bringing the total to 11:

The two more positive tests this morning brings the total to 11 within the Titans’ organization – five players and six other employees, including some defensive assistant coaches. https://t.co/xLDB3axJ0C — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2020

A date has yet to be agreed upon:

***