Can we move on from this now?

Here’s the Trump Campaign’s National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley explaining what President Tump meant by his “stand by” comment at the debate last night and specifically calling The Proud Boys a “reprehensible group”:

One thing that’s clear is that The Proud Boys didn’t see it this way:

Trending

And we’ll have to wait and see if this is enough for Republican critics like Sen. Tim Scott who suggested that President Trump misspoke last night:

Watch the exchange here:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hogan GidleyThe Proud Boys