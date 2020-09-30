Rob Reiner thinks Joe Biden “won the election” after last night’s debate:
We just won the election.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 30, 2020
But fellow Hollywood celeb Jen Kirman quickly scolded the TV “Meathead” for his bold prediction:
No. We didn’t. We win when we actually on Election Day overwhelmingly win the Electoral College. Everyone vote Biden/Harris. Assume nothing. Ignore national polls. Ignore Twitter. https://t.co/L2XyBwQUcX
— JEN KIRKMAN 👩🏻💻 (@JenKirkman) September 30, 2020
A “foolish response,” even:
What an incredibly privileged and foolish response. https://t.co/K09171RbKr
— Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) September 30, 2020
Don’t jinx it!
Please don't jinx anything but how anybody could vote for what we saw last night seems completely impossible to any sane person@JoeBiden is a functioning adult a nice person a smart & good guy
Dummy @realDonaldTrump is a complete embarrassment to the United States of America 😷 https://t.co/mVK73QurmC
— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) September 30, 2020
Look how panicked libs are:
Not yet. Vote https://t.co/Sf4TKcvFGC
— Jake Gold (@Jake0458) September 30, 2020
Nope. Nope. Nope. Miles to go before we sleep. #dothework #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/7Dx41G0OGq
— John Kinnear (@askdadblog) September 30, 2020
Love his films, but this is the kind of thing I’m talking about. https://t.co/GjFWZotte4
— Erik Rolfsen (@erikrolfsen) September 30, 2020
And we’re going to bookmark this one for election day:
Keeping this one for a souvenir. https://t.co/G3doziMlnl
— Dean Clancy (@DeanClancy) September 30, 2020
