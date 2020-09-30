Rob Reiner thinks Joe Biden “won the election” after last night’s debate:

We just won the election. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 30, 2020

But fellow Hollywood celeb Jen Kirman quickly scolded the TV “Meathead” for his bold prediction:

No. We didn’t. We win when we actually on Election Day overwhelmingly win the Electoral College. Everyone vote Biden/Harris. Assume nothing. Ignore national polls. Ignore Twitter. https://t.co/L2XyBwQUcX — JEN KIRKMAN 👩🏻‍💻 (@JenKirkman) September 30, 2020

A “foolish response,” even:

What an incredibly privileged and foolish response. https://t.co/K09171RbKr — Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) September 30, 2020

Don’t jinx it!

Please don't jinx anything but how anybody could vote for what we saw last night seems completely impossible to any sane person@JoeBiden is a functioning adult a nice person a smart & good guy

Dummy @realDonaldTrump is a complete embarrassment to the United States of America 😷 https://t.co/mVK73QurmC — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) September 30, 2020

Look how panicked libs are:

Love his films, but this is the kind of thing I’m talking about. https://t.co/GjFWZotte4 — Erik Rolfsen (@erikrolfsen) September 30, 2020

And we’re going to bookmark this one for election day:

Keeping this one for a souvenir. https://t.co/G3doziMlnl — Dean Clancy (@DeanClancy) September 30, 2020

