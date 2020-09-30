Within minutes of it occurring, the Biden campaign turned his “Will you shut up, man” line from last night’s debate into a T-shirt:

So, was this “bad moment” for Joe Biden planned in advance?

Tough debate —but Trump got to Joe, and Joe snapped “shut up, man!” To the President? A bad and memorable moment for Biden—and he kept rolling his eyes and making faces. Just like Al Gore—not good. Not good at all. Trump won the worst debate I’ve ever seen. — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) September 30, 2020

It really wasn’t a good look:

Biden takes the bait: “will you shut up man?” That’s a fail for him. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 30, 2020

Biden followed that insult up with, “keep yapping, man”:

As Pres. Trump repeatedly interrupts Joe Biden, Biden says, "Will you shut up, man?" "That was really a productive segment, wasn't it?" Biden says sarcastically. "Keep yappin', man." https://t.co/5Bl4Ob3O2t #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/XvNahLC1Rm — ABC News (@ABC) September 30, 2020

Ah, great moments in debate history.

***