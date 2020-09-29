The Tennesse Titans have shut down all in-person activities after three players and five personnel tested positive for Covid-19:

So, how does remote football practice work?

According to reports, the facility is shut down until Saturday:

From the NFL:

This puts the Titans-Steelers game on Sunday in serious jeopardy:

The Vikings have shut their facility down as well:

But the good news there is no positive tests:

Tags: NFLsteelersTitans