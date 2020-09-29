The Tennesse Titans have shut down all in-person activities after three players and five personnel tested positive for Covid-19:

A league source has confirmed Titans have 3 new players have tested positive and 5 new personnel positives for the Covid-19. I'm told no decision has been made about this weekend's game against the Steelers in Nashville. The Titans facility is expected to be shut down. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 29, 2020

So, how does remote football practice work?

From @Titans “Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the Covid-19 virus. Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more info tmrw” — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 29, 2020

According to reports, the facility is shut down until Saturday:

A league source just texted me: "We are shutting Tennessee down until Saturday"

That means no Titans coaches or players can be in the building. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 29, 2020

From the NFL:

This puts the Titans-Steelers game on Sunday in serious jeopardy:

The Titans facility is shutdown today. The organization said it will have more information tomorrow. This could put the Steelers game on Sunday in jeopardy of being played. https://t.co/6UvZzpjAct — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) September 29, 2020

The Vikings have shut their facility down as well:

The @Vikings played @Titans on Sunday and now also have had their facility shut down until further notice, per source. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 29, 2020

But the good news there is no positive tests:

There were no positive tests with the @Vikings when notified this morning but the NFL is taking the safe approach via protocols with facility shutdown, source added. https://t.co/kVJIDBUfwQ — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 29, 2020

