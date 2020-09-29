The Washington Post is reporting that Joe Biden will leaved the debate tonight in Cleveland via a basement on wheels (a.k.a. as a chartered train) for “a six-city tour of places where Trump (mostly) prevailed in 2016:

Inside Biden’s post-debate plans: A six-city train tour of places where Trump (mostly) prevailed in 2016. By @annielinskey: https://t.co/FAoXE89d50 — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) September 29, 2020

Stops include Alliance, OH and Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Latrobe and Johnstown, PA:

Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better Train Tour” will start in Cleveland and stop in Alliance, Ohio, and then hit these Pennsylvania cities: Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Latrobe and Johnstown, ⁦@AnnieLinskey⁩ reports. https://t.co/a7NgFXQNhy — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) September 29, 2020

He’s targeting a small but “powerful” block of potential voters:

The campaign says the goal of this tour is to meet voters who picked Trump in 2016 and are now unhappy with him. This is a tiny group — polling usually pegs it around 5 percent of Trump voters — but in states that are decided by narrow margins, those voters can be powerful. — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) September 29, 2020

And he hopes using a chartered train like an old-fashioned Park Avenue robber baron will help him expose Donald Trump as the real Park Avenue candidate:

.@AnnieLinskey: "Joe Biden plans to leave the Cleveland presidential debate via one of his favorite modes of locomotion: a train…This train tour will help Biden drive home the 'Scranton vs. Park Avenue' contrast" https://t.co/xxqLIrUcA6 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) September 29, 2020

He will also allegedly interact with the public on the trip:

It also sets up a packed day of public events for Biden, who has been criticized for running a low energy campaign that rarely includes more than one public event per day. And it provides the former vice president with time for a victory lap if the debate Tuesday night goes well for him or for multiple chances to change the conversation if it goes poorly for him.

Good luck, Joe.

***