The Washington Post is reporting that Joe Biden will leaved the debate tonight in Cleveland via a basement on wheels (a.k.a. as a chartered train) for “a six-city tour of places where Trump (mostly) prevailed in 2016:

Stops include Alliance, OH and Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Latrobe and Johnstown, PA:

He’s targeting a small but “powerful” block of potential voters:

And he hopes using a chartered train like an old-fashioned Park Avenue robber baron will help him expose Donald Trump as the real Park Avenue candidate:

He will also allegedly interact with the public on the trip:

It also sets up a packed day of public events for Biden, who has been criticized for running a low energy campaign that rarely includes more than one public event per day. And it provides the former vice president with time for a victory lap if the debate Tuesday night goes well for him or for multiple chances to change the conversation if it goes poorly for him.

Good luck, Joe.

***

