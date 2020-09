Here we go again?

There are reports of a spike in Covid-19 cases hitting Orthodox Jewish communities in New York and New Jersey which is worrying health experts ahead of the Yom Kippur holiday:

New outbreaks of Covid-19 have begun cropping up in several New Jersey counties, including within Orthodox Jewish communities, raising concerns that the state could be primed for a surge after Yom Kippur celebrations on Monday https://t.co/3tFlijEHfW

From New York City this week:

3 Orthodox Jewish men die of COVID-19 hours after arriving at NYC hospital https://t.co/hl92Ki5xsS pic.twitter.com/2AHBOzUvX7 — New York Post (@nypost) September 25, 2020

And because of this spike, Mayor Bill de Blasio has renewed his crackdown on the community:

New York Threatens Orthodox Jewish Areas With Lockdown Over Virus https://t.co/qqwiQYV5MB — Patrick LaForge (@palafo) September 25, 2020

He’s “threatened to impose an extraordinary lockdown in those communities” and “ordered the Police Department and Sheriff’s Office to enforce public health guidelines in several Orthodox neighborhoods in Queens and Brooklyn”:

But this is still okay in New York City:

It’s science!

Coronavirus knows not to spread during protests. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 25, 2020

