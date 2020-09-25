Dems waiting for the start of the ceremony to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Capitol this morning were spotted taking photos with Sen. Kamala Harris:

Sen Kamala Harris is in Statuary Hall surrounded by mostly women members of the House and Senate. Many are asking her to take photos with them — including Senators Warren and Sheila Jackson Lee, ahead of the start of the ceremony. Steny Hoyer gave Harris a thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/ESHaid2s12 — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) September 25, 2020

What is it with Dems and funerals that they think this is the perfect moment to snap a photo?

Michelle Obama appears less than amused at her husband's version of a Selfie at a Funeral: http://t.co/dgfGYKPN4G pic.twitter.com/ac2aiiXgpg — Slate (@Slate) December 10, 2013

They were on their best behavior, however, once the ceremony began:

RBG’s casket is in Statuary Hall. The Bidens, Harris, Pelosi and others look on. Some women members had a hand over their heart as the honor guard brought the casket inside. pic.twitter.com/v9fKv0JQEW — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) September 25, 2020

Rep. Eric Swalwell was spotted with his young daughter who brought a book about RBG to the service:

.@ericswalwell pays respects to RBG with his young daughter in tow. She’s holding on to a children’s book about RBG, called “I look up to… Ruth Bader Ginsburg” by Anna Membrino. pic.twitter.com/WAA8RGQGP6 — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) September 25, 2020

Members of the Trump administration were there as well:

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and General Mark Milley pay their respects to RBG. pic.twitter.com/fmHdVvgcUA — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) September 25, 2020

Her body was then taken from the Capitol after the ceremony ahead of a private service at Arlington National Cemetery:

The casket of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves the US Capitol, marking the nation's final public farewell. A private burial service is planned for family members and close friends at Arlington National Cemetery https://t.co/XEUnWDlRgy pic.twitter.com/qCWJ73Z36H — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 25, 2020

***