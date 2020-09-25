Dems waiting for the start of the ceremony to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Capitol this morning were spotted taking photos with Sen. Kamala Harris:

What is it with Dems and funerals that they think this is the perfect moment to snap a photo?

They were on their best behavior, however, once the ceremony began:

Rep. Eric Swalwell was spotted with his young daughter who brought a book about RBG to the service:

Members of the Trump administration were there as well:

Her body was then taken from the Capitol after the ceremony ahead of a private service at Arlington National Cemetery:

