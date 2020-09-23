Just to follow up on this story from Tuesday. . .
*The man in this photo was the victim, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
*There was a woman in the crowd who had pointed her gun at him.
*Her actions are all on video because there was a police helicopter hovering over the protest. See the gun?
*The woman — a felon — was arrested.
*This man, however, was fired over the incident.
Now, here’s The Lincoln Project’s take:
Let’s make him famous. https://t.co/XBNJzXR4Lf
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 23, 2020
If you didn’t think they were absolute garbage before, how about now?
