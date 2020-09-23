The latest on the potential nomination of Amy Coney Barrett is that all of the anti-Catholic bigotry that’s out there really doesn’t exist because Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Sonia Sotomayor are Catholics and it’s just Republicans saying these things anyway:
Republicans will spend the next 42 days claiming that the party led by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi—the party whose second last confirmed SCOTUS justice is Sonia Sotomayor—are anti-Catholic bigots.
That doesn't mean we have to take those claims remotely seriously for even a second
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) September 22, 2020
