The latest on the potential nomination of Amy Coney Barrett is that all of the anti-Catholic bigotry that’s out there really doesn’t exist because Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Sonia Sotomayor are Catholics and it’s just Republicans saying these things anyway:

Oh, really? Here’s Michael Wear calling out Reuters for its phony “Handmaid’s Tale” attack on the judge:

Trending

Wear was Barack Obama’s 2012 director of faith outreach, by the way:

He wants Dems to keep the focus on the president:

And Wear correctly notes that this doesn’t even fit that show anyway:

So, is Joe Biden in the clear?

We. Will. See.

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy Coney Barrett