The latest on the potential nomination of Amy Coney Barrett is that all of the anti-Catholic bigotry that’s out there really doesn’t exist because Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Sonia Sotomayor are Catholics and it’s just Republicans saying these things anyway:

That doesn't mean we have to take those claims remotely seriously for even a second

Republicans will spend the next 42 days claiming that the party led by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi—the party whose second last confirmed SCOTUS justice is Sonia Sotomayor—are anti-Catholic bigots.

Oh, really? Here’s Michael Wear calling out Reuters for its phony “Handmaid’s Tale” attack on the judge:

Wear was Barack Obama’s 2012 director of faith outreach, by the way:

Obama’s 2012 director of faith outreach ——> https://t.co/eGQEL8y35m — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) September 22, 2020

He wants Dems to keep the focus on the president:

Donald Trump is the most toxic politician in the country and he faces re-election in six weeks while the media and too many progressives want to focus on a Catholic mother of 7 who is only significant in this moment because of the most toxic politician in the country. — Michael Wear (@MichaelRWear) September 22, 2020

And Wear correctly notes that this doesn’t even fit that show anyway:

Missed the season where Elizabeth Moss was trained and supported by the men of Gilead to be leading jurist — Michael Wear (@MichaelRWear) September 22, 2020

So, is Joe Biden in the clear?

Thankfully, Biden has set himself apart from this nonsense — Michael Wear (@MichaelRWear) September 22, 2020

We. Will. See.

