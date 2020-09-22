The New York Post FOR THE WIN on its update to “massage parlor case” involving New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft:
"PHRASING!" https://t.co/07phQ6awOH
— SFK (@stephenkruiser) September 22, 2020
The jokes write themselves:
Good for him. Love a happy ending. https://t.co/tZyabNQFsp
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 22, 2020
He already got off https://t.co/AOVEaSrpSL
— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) September 22, 2020
Kraft getting off in Florida is probably a huge stress relief https://t.co/mRqzPFXwYV
— Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) September 22, 2020
Give him a hand he deserves it. https://t.co/FTnijfT6yd
— Long Short Value (@LSValue) September 22, 2020
How else could the Post have phrased it?
This was really the only way this could have been said https://t.co/Ml1gJBlpQn
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 22, 2020
it really is the best job in media:
Oh to get to write headlines for the New York Post https://t.co/8ycyfVadMH
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 22, 2020
***