The Lincoln Project is now using Spice Girl memes to help defeat “Senate GOP hypocrites” in 2020:
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 21, 2020
LOL:
Tweet as if it's 1997. pic.twitter.com/BLk0zHCHf1
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 22, 2020
Nobody knows!
What are they even doing? Who are they trying to appeal to?
— Phaedra, the one who made it in (@pipandbaby) September 22, 2020
It’s who they are:
It's one thing for a bunch of Democrats to steal the name of the first Republican president. But outing yourselves as old men with shitty taste in music? Oof. https://t.co/geFUzHqV0k
— I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 22, 2020
Finger on the pulse!
This should help win the 1998 election. https://t.co/cPVulj2iuT
— Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) September 22, 2020
Donors, take a bow:
Everyone who donated to this group deserves this. https://t.co/1l3m1mui6m
— Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) September 22, 2020
They’re also using Britney Spear’s hit song to troll the president:
Oops, he did it again. pic.twitter.com/zG7QNPf9oK
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 21, 2020
Well, that will do it!
***