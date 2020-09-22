Twitter has apologized after realizing its image-cropping algorithm was racist:
Twitter apologises for 'racist' image-cropping algorithm https://t.co/R2La0sz9e9
— The Guardian (@guardian) September 21, 2020
Here’s an example. . .
This is what’s displayed on the timeline. It looks like two photos of Mitch McConnell, right?
Trying a horrible experiment…
Which will the Twitter algorithm pick: Mitch McConnell or Barack Obama? pic.twitter.com/bR1GRyCkia
— Tony “Abolish (Pol)ICE” Arcieri 🦀 (@bascule) September 19, 2020
But no! When you click on the two photos, you’ll see that Twitter captured the Mitch McConnell one in both instances:
It even happened when you add two Obamas for each Mitch:
I wonder what happens if we increase the number of Obamas. pic.twitter.com/sjrlxjTDSb
— Jack Philipson (@Jack09philj) September 19, 2020
After you click on the images:
How about young Michael Jackson vs. old Michael Jackson?
Happens with Michael Jackson too…… pic.twitter.com/foUMcExS2P
— carter (@gnomestale) September 19, 2020
Yep, still racist:
Twitter is investigating:
Twitter to Investigate Why Its Picture Cropping Algorithm Is Apparently Racist https://t.co/n6M2sOdt8J pic.twitter.com/YkpfcjMVri
— The Root (@TheRoot) September 22, 2020
And, apparently, Zoom is racist, too:
A faculty member has been asking how to stop Zoom from removing his head when he uses a virtual background. We suggested the usual plain background, good lighting etc, but it didn't work. I was in a meeting with him today when I realized why it was happening.
— Colin Madland (@colinmadland) September 19, 2020
Zoom cut off his head?!
any guesses? pic.twitter.com/9aIZY4rSCX
— Colin Madland (@colinmadland) September 19, 2020
It’s like HBO’s “Silicon Valley” is a documentary:
— Colin Madland (@colinmadland) September 19, 2020
Get your apology ready, Zoom. You’re next:
Turns out @zoom_us has a crappy face-detection algorithm that erases black faces…and determines that a nice pale globe in the background must be a better face than what should be obvious.
— Colin Madland (@colinmadland) September 19, 2020
