Lisa Deeley, Chair of the Phildelphia City Commisioners, is warning the Republican-controlled state legislature that the latest court ruling rejecting “naked ballots” could “set PA up to be the subject of significant post-election legal controversy, the likes of which we have not seen since FL in 2000”:

At issue is a state requirement that mail-in ballots be submitted in two envelopes, the envelope containing the ballot and a second envelope to maintain the voters anonymity. Ballots that are missing the secrecy envelope are referred to as “naked ballots”:

So, Philadelphia — a very blue area — as counted these ballots in the past and now they will not:

Trending

From PhillyVoice:

To generate an estimate of the potential number of “naked ballots” at stake, Deeley looked at Philadelphia’s transcripts from the 2019 general election. The Philadelphia Board of Elections received 3,086 absentee ballots, including 197 “naked ballots” that were counted in accordance with the board’s precedent of doing so, barring objections that began surfacing at that time.

It is a really big deal:

This could make hanging chads look like a cakewalk:

Get ready for chaos:

But what’s to fix? Just follow the requirement that’s been on the books for previous elections:

You mean Dems will have to work for it? What a concept:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: naked ballotsPennsylvania