Paula Bradshaw, a liberal politician from Northern Ireland, apologized after a photo of her dressed as Mr. T for Halloween started circulating online:
Paula Bradshaw: I'm sorry for Mr T costumehttps://t.co/fiW4OHSO9P pic.twitter.com/vSXD5kvtqu
— Sunday Life (@TheSundayLife) September 20, 2020
It sounds a lot like she’s sorry she got caught:
It has come to my attention that there are photos of me on social media from a decade ago dressed as Mr. T.
For some time I have been deeply embarrassed I ever thought such an inappropriate costume was a good idea and I apologise for any offence caused.
1/4
— Paula Bradshaw MLA (@PaulaJaneB) September 19, 2020
It was a serious lapse of judgement. It did not reflect my views then and does not reflect them now.
2/4
— Paula Bradshaw MLA (@PaulaJaneB) September 19, 2020
I am proud to stand on my record of tackling the very real issues of racial discrimination and prejudice faced by minority ethnic communities here and abroad every day.
3/4
— Paula Bradshaw MLA (@PaulaJaneB) September 19, 2020
I will not be diverted from continuing to take concrete action to support minority communities, assist refugees and oppose racial injustice in all its forms.
4/4
— Paula Bradshaw MLA (@PaulaJaneB) September 19, 2020
LOL:
I pity this fool. https://t.co/Q72VADi68w
— Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 20, 2020
***