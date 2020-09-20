After blowing a 20-0 lead, all the Atlanta Falcons had to do to seal a win over the Dallas Cowboys was recover the onside kick. . .

And in what has to be one of the worst special teams mistakes in the history of football, the Falcons “hands team” just stared at the ball and let the Cowboys recover it:

Dallas recovering this is one of the funniest football things I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/ENpj4CLG9w — Jason Kirk, This American Life's cornhole expert (@thejasonkirk) September 20, 2020

How does this happen?

The return team does not need to let an onside kick go 10 yards before recovering it.. o dear Atlanta 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Kyle Cefalo (@kcef35) September 20, 2020

Dallas went on to kick the game-winning field goal with no time on the clock:

Amazing:

What a wild finish to the Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons game!! The Dallas Cowboys had an incredible comeback. They scored a touchdown and recovered the onside kick. Then they kicked the game-winning field goal with no time on the clock to win 40-39! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 20, 2020

Just incredible:

With just over two minutes left in the game, the Atlanta Falcons has a 99.95% win probability, per numberFire. The successful onside kick recovery swung the Cowboys’ win probability from 0.05% to 89.4%. Improbable. Incredible. — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) September 20, 2020

It’s a pattern for them:

The Atlanta Falcons had a 99.9% win probability with 2:52 left in the game. The Dallas Cowboys won on a last second field goal. The last time Atlanta blew a 99%+ win probability was the Super Bowl, when they had a 99.3% win probability. Just crazy. pic.twitter.com/hy4wFsXIJa — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 20, 2020

Enjoy the win, guys:

***