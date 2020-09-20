After blowing a 20-0 lead, all the Atlanta Falcons had to do to seal a win over the Dallas Cowboys was recover the onside kick. . .

And in what has to be one of the worst special teams mistakes in the history of football, the Falcons “hands team” just stared at the ball and let the Cowboys recover it:

How does this happen?

Dallas went on to kick the game-winning field goal with no time on the clock:

Trending

Amazing:

Just incredible:

It’s a pattern for them:

Enjoy the win, guys:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: atlanta falconsdallas cowboys