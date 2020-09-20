Well, this is normal:

Furious Democrats are considering total war — profound changes to two branches of government, and even adding stars to the flag — if Republicans jam through a Supreme Court nominee, then lose control of the Senate. https://t.co/H7RV446zdW — Axios (@axios) September 20, 2020

So, Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump do exactly what the Consitution says to do, and that’s their response?

"Total war" Also, the only condition is if the GOP engages the Constitutional process for confirming a new justice? What?

They're just going to not try to radically change everything to their favor if they get their way? https://t.co/jAgK4QAyva — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 20, 2020

“Principles first”:

Gotta vote for them. Principles first https://t.co/W3zUymXK7n — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2020

And what do you call what they’ve been doing?

Considering? I’m old enough to remember when they tried to portray Kavanaugh as a gang rapist and our elected President as a Russian plant. I think they already went there. https://t.co/wWQwf0AgzL — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) September 20, 2020

Just don’t be insane, and yet:

So all democrats have to do is not be insane…impossible. It the constitution stupid. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) September 20, 2020

Dems, of course, are cheering it on:

Some of that which is described as "total war", like adding stars to the flag, is stuff we should do anyway!https://t.co/TSRam9w5Tb — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 20, 2020

But other libs aren’t happy with how Axios is framing it:

Terrible terminology guys, come on 🙏 https://t.co/PnRza0GGgX — SillyRobin (@SillyRobin) September 20, 2020

Ugh, axios sucking. As per usual. ‘Total war’ is absurd framing. I mean—journalists might want to use ‘war’ for war and lean in on accuracy. But White House reporters are failing you constantly, folks. Can only point it out for ya. https://t.co/OFU4iQE80R — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 20, 2020

History books will not be kind to journalists who misconstrued basic efforts to protect our democracy. https://t.co/CRDsULG55Q — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) September 20, 2020

"even adding stars to the flag" 🤪😂😂 grow up, Axios. https://t.co/726ikIRHgU — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 20, 2020

Duly elected legislators who represent a majority of the population consider meeting constitutional hardball with constitutional hardball. Film at 11! https://t.co/9Aj7OeZwcH — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) September 20, 2020