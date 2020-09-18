Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary “Cheer,” has been arrested by Federal authorities and charged with the production of child pornography:
Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix show 'Cheer', has been arrested by federal authorities and charged with production of child pornography.
Per US Attorney's office in Chicago.
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 17, 2020
Netflix is “shocked by the news”:
Statement from Netflix:
“Like everyone, we are shocked by this news. Any abuse of minors is a terrible crime and we respect the legal process." https://t.co/I7ONRvjTv6
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 17, 2020
Authorities say there are 10 victims:
CHEER STAR CHARGED: Jerry Harris, the star of the #Netflix docu-series “Cheer,” was arrested today on felony charges of production of child pornography. Authorities say there are at least 10 victims. https://t.co/wPnoLVpk0i
Have you seen the popular show, set in Navarro County? pic.twitter.com/UUW1yijI2J
— Lane Luckie (@LaneLuckie) September 17, 2020
Of note, Harris teamed up with Joe Biden on Instagram:
Wow, Joe Biden's Instagram influencer has been arrested!!
Jerry Harris From Netflix's "Cheer" Has Been Arrested On Child Pornography Charges https://t.co/eofTpEKDVJ via @salhernandez
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 17, 2020
For real:
Time: "Inside the Democrats' Plan to Win Back the Internet"
Biden "organized Instagram Live sessions with influencers including… Jerry Harris from the Netflix series Cheer."
42 days later: "Jerry Harris From Netflix's "Cheer" Has Been Arrested On Child Pornography Charges" pic.twitter.com/Xm6s4SdBRh
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 17, 2020
Video here:
This video is weirdly difficult to find on the internet now. pic.twitter.com/EQbFMadOXw
— L 🤺 (@SomeBitchIKnow) September 17, 2020
***