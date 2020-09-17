President Donald Trump again warned of unsolicited ballots creating a situation where the “Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED”:

Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to “voters”, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want. Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness! https://t.co/3SMAk9TC1a

And then Twitter slapped a warning label on the tweet:

We’ve added a label to this Tweet for making a potentially misleading statement regarding the process of mail-in voting, and to offer more context for anyone who may see the Tweet. This action is in line with our recently-updated Civic Integrity Policy. https://t.co/aRbnblUUEO — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 17, 2020

Where was Twitter when libs were panicking everyone with photos of locked mailboxes and such?

remember the great mailbox conspiracy when big accounts were racking up thousands of RTs and spreading misinfo regarding the post office? where were the warning labels on that? https://t.co/yCbjMKWSF9 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) September 17, 2020

So, spare us, Twitter, “the guardian of democracy”:

twitter, the guardian of democracy. pic.twitter.com/nZVQ4D0HzU — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) September 17, 2020

As for the election, will Dems accept a result of President Trump wins?

Former DNI Dan Coats this morning: "The most urgent task American leaders face is to ensure that the election’s results are accepted as legitimate."https://t.co/l6HYYJd48s Trump this morning: https://t.co/5heJqiFpHa — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 17, 2020

