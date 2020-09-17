President Donald Trump again warned of unsolicited ballots creating a situation where the “Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED”:

And then Twitter slapped a warning label on the tweet:

Trending

Where was Twitter when libs were panicking everyone with photos of locked mailboxes and such?

So, spare us, Twitter, “the guardian of democracy”:

As for the election, will Dems accept a result of President Trump wins?

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumptwitter