Saturday Night Live has hired Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election:

"Saturday Night Live" has found its Joe Biden. Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president when the variety series returns next month, NBC says. https://t.co/HYHOTXHAGN — CNN (@CNN) September 17, 2020

This is who is going to play Joe Biden in a pandemic?

"Jim Carrey, please shut up about vaccines" http://t.co/lyPPHJ2rvb — TIME (@TIME) July 2, 2015

Alrighty then:

California Gov says yes to poisoning more children with mercury and aluminum in manditory vaccines. This corporate fascist must be stopped. — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) July 1, 2015

Good hire, SNL!

Jim Carrey Has Been Ranting About Vaccines on Twitter Since 2009 http://t.co/dv9owmJIxN pic.twitter.com/TqVC3kmMSN — VICE (@VICE) July 1, 2015

We look forward to Carrey’s skit with Biden promoting vaccines:

Biden: “Let me be clear: I trust vaccines. I trust scientists. But I don't trust Donald Trump. And at this moment, the American people can't either. pic.twitter.com/FbkOYLLr25 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 16, 2020

And it’s not just us calling them out. Mother Jones’ Clara Jeffery:

I mean, whatever it's comedy, but Jim Carrey and people like him are partly responsibly for spreading disinformation about vaccines and science more generally and that ain't funny. — Person Woman Man Camera TV (@ClaraJeffery) September 16, 2020

Over to you, SNL!

***