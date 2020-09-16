The Wisconsin Supreme Court handed Dems a HUGE victory on Monday, ruling that the Green Party will not be on the ballot this November:

The vote was 4-3 with conservative Justice Hagedorn voting with the liberals on the court:

The case had delayed the mailing of absentee ballots:

Trending

The Green Party’s reaction? “We got screwed”:

If you recall 2016, the Green Party was seen as a spoiler to Hillary’s coronation:

But libs are happy:

Funny enough, the exact opposite thing is happening in Pennsylvania with Dems trying to keep the Green Party off the ballot in the Keystone State as well:

Dems are all for helping people vote, as long as it’s for THEIR guy.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Green PartyWisconsin