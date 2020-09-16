2020 presidential candidate Kanye West posted a video of, we assume, himself urinating on a Grammy award.

Kanye West 2020: Can’t stop, won’t stop?

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Screenshot for posterity:

The NYT is legitimizing this, by the way:

This is heartbreaking: Kanye West’s Perplexing Run as a Potential 2020 Election Spoiler – The New York Times https://t.co/MllN5kgxjF — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) September 16, 2020

Now, go seek help, please:

Probably a realllly good post to clarify for everyone that you should not be running for office but instead seeking good professional help. I very much wish you the best in this endeavor. Mental illness is truly a struggle and devastating for individuals and entire families. https://t.co/MfUAWbFAEj — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 16, 2020

