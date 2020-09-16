Twitchy regular Drew Holden put together a mega-thread of people who thought President Trump was “leading us to disaster” in the Middle East and it could be one of his best ones yet.

First up, Samantha Power:

I think some apologies are in order. What say you, @SamanthaJPower ? pic.twitter.com/CJrbBiSSUh

With peace breaking out across the Middle East, I figured it would be a good time to revisit all of the people who told us confidently that @realDonaldTrump was leading us to disaster.

Joe Biden and Liz Warren:

You see, there were many, many Democratic politicians who assured us the world would be ending before our eyes, and that it would be @realDonaldTrump’s fault. That includes presidential nominee @JoeBiden and his functional head of policy, @ewarren. pic.twitter.com/X13OXEgMHp — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

Sen. Schumer, come on down. You’re the next contestant. . .

They weren’t alone. I wonder if we’ll be getting any follow up to this one from @SenSchumer? pic.twitter.com/1feDADUxbJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

Let’s not leave out Bernie:

Or perhaps @BernieSanders would like to follow up on this? pic.twitter.com/ILwVNoQVwH — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin:

Maybe we can get some sort of comment from @repmarkpocan? pic.twitter.com/ZzsKa7NxXI — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

And here’s Jeremy Corbyn trying to interfere in our election from across the pond:

Their friends across the pond didn’t fair much better. You all surely remember @jeremycorbyn? pic.twitter.com/YFW1g1c3HH — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

Ayatollah Khamenei and Hezbollah weigh in:

And, well, yeah. @khamenei_ir, not so much on this one. Credit for @Reuters for getting his perspective though. They also managed to hear what Hezbollah had to say about American foreign policy. pic.twitter.com/8TSYpLnVHq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

And here comes the media. CNN:

The rest of the media wasn’t far behind. My two favorite come from the alchemic field of “media analysis” at @CNN. Also, heaven forbid that third frame should happen! pic.twitter.com/nUizIY4cie — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

The New Yorker:

The Atlantic:

Former SoS John Kerry:

I’ll pause here to note that I did a whole separate thread specific to the Jerusalem embassy move. Many of the same voices (go figure) but also a special shout out to @JohnKerry. https://t.co/p5pEvH6SgI — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

The AP:

Let’s not forget Foreign Policy and The Economist:

The condescending smart people magazines got in on the mix too. Here’s @ForeignPolicy and @EconUS. pic.twitter.com/uc4R9GgCHQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

And The Guardian, too:

@guardian went in really hard on this one. pic.twitter.com/PMRAXpAKKE — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

Vanity Fair:

So too did…@VanityFair? Yeah, I’m as confused as you are. pic.twitter.com/76P72jON0I — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

And others!

Running low on patience, space, and mental well-being, so to close out the media – and get to the REAL stars of the show – we have:@lawfareblog (?)@business @NBCNews @SkyNews (wtf?) pic.twitter.com/Kbl50qQWNP — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

But the real winners here are the bluechecks. Perhaps no one has been as consistently wrong as our cadre of Middle East “experts” in recent memory. Here’s an illustrative example from @aarondmiller2. pic.twitter.com/Lbrr4CenLK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

You had to know that Obama’s favorite MFA @brhodes was gonna have some bad takes on this one. He didn’t disappoint. pic.twitter.com/5MO91Yg8WK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

And speaking of Obama bros with bad opinions, here’s @TVietor08 with a commendable four-box entry of his own. pic.twitter.com/VcRDToanri — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

Speaking of four box entries, here’s your obligatory @sethabramson mention. pic.twitter.com/uxtytDhQsc — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

“Doomed” was apparently the world of the day on this one. In retrospect, that isn’t exactly looking spot on. Here we have:@CNASdc @ilangoldenberg @nahaltoosi @rulajebreal pic.twitter.com/yy9w9a8Qf4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

Oh and pity the think tanks, they’ve had a tough go on this one. Here are @amprog, @BrookingsInst, and @IPS_DC. pic.twitter.com/n4tQF7n6lR — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

You couldn’t have thought that @MaxBoot, who’s never seen a Middle Eastern war he isn’t interested in, wouldn’t find a way onto this list. But did you expect the entire @washingtonpost editorial board to make it? Oh, you did? pic.twitter.com/mRgKQhhk8l — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

I’ve said it before and I’m sure I’ll have to say it again. All of these people have gotten an enormous number of calls & predictions wrong, time and again, for generations. Maybe it’s time we stopped to think about what that should mean for our trust in their future ideas? — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

Well done, Drew.

***