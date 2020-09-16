The slow-moving Hurricane Sally made landfall this morning as a Category 2 storm near the town of Gulf Shores, Alabama:

Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as the slow-moving Category 2 hurricane batters the US coasthttps://t.co/PunWQLfsWD pic.twitter.com/vR3vDhfAVh — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 16, 2020

Landfall was at 4:45 a.m. local time:

BREAKING: Calm inside the eye of #HurricaneSally right now, but it’ll be short-lived until the southern edge comes onshore. Sally made landfall 4:45 CST in Gulf Shores, AL @FOX19 — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) September 16, 2020

Hurricane-force winds are being felt “over SE AL & the western FL Panhandle”:

6am: Sally's max winds at 105 mph. Hurricane-force winds spreading inland over SE AL & the western FL Panhandle, along with catastrophic/life-threatening flooding. A sustained wind of 81 mph (gust to 99 mph) have been reported at Dauphin Island, AL within the past hour. @wdsu pic.twitter.com/w0eDtx7ACy — Kweilyn Murphy (@KweilynWDSU) September 16, 2020

But flooding remains a major concern right now:

#Sally winds have been gusting over 100 mph all morning. The slow forward crawl of only 3 mph has been dumping rain over the last two days. 1-2 FEET of rain expected along the coast, state records in jeopardy. Historic, life-threatening flooding is ongoing. #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/WWiEl3shk8 — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 16, 2020

Full update from the NHC:

Here is the 6 AM CDT 9/16 update for #Sally: Hurricane-force winds spreading inland over southeastern Alabama and the western portion of the Florida Panhandle. Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding likely along portions of the north-central Gulf Coast. pic.twitter.com/AqSlKJ1Zmx — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2020

Stay safe, everyone:

