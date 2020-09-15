The National Hurricane Center is warning of life-threatening hazards as Hurricane Sally slows makes it way to the gulf coast:
Here are the Key Messages for #Sally on Tuesday morning. The hurricane is expected to cause many life-threatening hazards, as detailed below. The latest NHC advisory is at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB and your local weather forecast is https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN pic.twitter.com/Fi558tk15O
— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2020
Flooding and storm surge are the major worries at this point:
Stalling Hurricane #Sally now 85mph max sustained winds, landfall not until Wednesday afternoon. HISTORIC FLOODING IS POSSIBLE FROM SALLY WITH EXTREME LIFE-
THREATENING FLASH FLOODING LIKELY THROUGH WEDNESDAY ALONG PORTIONS
OF THE NORTHERN GULF COAST…
— Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) September 15, 2020
Because of the storm’s slow speed, the area will be inundated with rain:
Hurricane #Sally has slowed to a snails pace off the AL/MS coast. It will make landfall late tonight into early Wednesday bringing flooding rain to the Gulf coast and southeast #WCCB pic.twitter.com/ubVIwBb8cq
— Nicole Madden (@NicoleMaddenWX) September 15, 2020
The projected path after landfall:
🌀 HURRICANE #SALLY
Sally is moving at 2 mph, which will lead to life-threatening flash flooding over parts of the northern Gulf Coast through Wednesday. Sally will make landfall tonight as a Category 1 Hurricane, then slowly meander over the Southeast through Saturday. pic.twitter.com/eyW5cJDQzZ
— Christine Ferreira (@ChristineWGAL) September 15, 2020
Some areas can expect over 20 inches of rain:
Hurricane Sally nearly stalled. 🌀⚠️💦
Forecast rain 20+ inches in spots. Here's the latest images, info, and resource center https://t.co/nyWrJxX13u
— Justin Berk (@JustinWeather) September 15, 2020
“This is flooding to take seriously”:
Let's go over some impacts:
Rain forecast hasn't changed. HIGH chance of flooding is rare to hear from the Weather Prediction Center & NWS. This is flooding to take seriously, especially if you live near a problem zone across SW AL & NW FL
10-15", an isolated 20-25"+ possible pic.twitter.com/S9OizLL7Te
— Joseph Neubauer (@JNeubauerWx) September 15, 2020
