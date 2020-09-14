President Trump is under fire from Fact Checker, Inc. over this tweet where he said Miami Cubans gave him the “highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban population”:

He repeated the claim later in the day while campaigning in Nevada:

You see, the award “does not exist”:

But, surprise! What actually happened makes the president look *BETTER*. From CNN’s Daniel Dale who explained that the “award” was really an endorsement in 2016 from the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association:

And, according to Dale, this was “an unprecedented endorsement from” the group:

In this case, Trump downplayed what happened in the tweet. From 2016:

Thanks for the clarification, CNN!

