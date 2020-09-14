President Trump is under fire from Fact Checker, Inc. over this tweet where he said Miami Cubans gave him the “highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban population”:
Sleepy Joe Biden has spent 47 years in politics being terrible to Hispanics. Now he is relying on Castro lover Bernie Sanders to help him out. That won’t work! Remember, Miami Cubans gave me the highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban Population!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020
