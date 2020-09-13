Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a second series of strict lockdown measures in the country to combat a surge in COVID-19 infections:

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces new countrywide lockdown starting Friday amid surge in virus cases. — Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) September 13, 2020

The plan is for this new lockdown to last for three weeks:

News coming from @AP: Israel will reinstate a strict countrywide lockdown this week amid a stubborn surge in coronavirus cases. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the announcement in a televised speech Sunday. The lockdown is expected to last at least three weeks. — Geneviève Normand (@GeNormand) September 13, 2020

One provision says people can’t go farther than 500 meters away from their homes:

NEW: Israel will enter a 3-week lockdown starting on Friday. Israelis will have to stay within 500 meters of their homes. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) September 13, 2020

Private sector jobs will continue but without any public reception:

The lockdown entails:

– minimal public sector workforce

– private sector as normal w/o any public reception

– all educational facilities shut

– indoor gatherings limited to 10

– outdoor gatherings limited to 20

– restrictions on movement beyond 500m.https://t.co/dM0UgevRcy — Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) September 13, 2020

This begins on Friday:

Israel has become the first country to reimpose a strict nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of #coronavirus. From Friday, schools, restaurants and hotels will shut – and restrictions on movement will be in place for at least three weeks. World news: https://t.co/3kU7hCoEoj pic.twitter.com/XNdudfxQWi — SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 13, 2020

There are some outstanding issues, however:

Things Netanyahu did not directly address: – If incoming and/or outgoing flights will be halted

– Limitations on public transport

– If special education will continue during lockdown Plus: If anyone in the private sector can go to work then how relevant is a 500m restriction? — Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) September 13, 2020

Friday also the eve of the Rosh Hashana holiday:

A three-week nationwide lockdown will go into effect on Friday at 2 P.M., on the eve of Rosh Hashana holiday | Live updates https://t.co/jpnIxQByMo — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) September 13, 2020

From Netanyahu:

Netanyahu: I know these steps demand a high price from all of us. This is not the holiday period we wanted or expected. We can't celebrate with our families. — Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) September 13, 2020

Well, that’s an understatement.

