The Lincoln Project took the high road at 9:10 a.m., tweeting that 9/11 is a “reminder that we are all Americans first”:

Today is a reminder that we are all Americans first.

On 9/11/2001, it wasn’t democrats or republicans that were attacked, but the United States.

And then at 11:50 a.m., the crapped all over the meaning of today and attacked President Trump with this ad:

There has been a tradition where political ads are pulled down on 9/11. But never before have we had a president who attacked the men and women who rose to defend our country, calling them suckers and losers. This ad is necessary to remind Americans of the character of Trump. pic.twitter.com/96bONFPBQc — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 11, 2020

What the hell is wrong with them?

Fucking hell. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) September 11, 2020

“Zero class”:

"We have zero class." We know. Rick Wilson works there. You can't get any lower. https://t.co/MxcTEfCzeO — RBe (@RBPundit) September 11, 2020

Later on in the day, the group announced a contest for user-generated ads:

ANNOUNCING: @projectlincoln Ad Contest! Submit your creative ads in the form of either a 6, 15, 30, or 60 second spot to https://t.co/T2eS31QnvJ A team of judges including @therickwilson will be judging finalist videos. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 11, 2020

LOL:

The Lincoln Project's entire selling point was that they're GOP ad guys who make great ads. The account slowly turned into #Resistance memes and repurposing other people's tweets/videos without credit. Now they're finally like, "Fuck it, you make the ads for us." It's beautiful. https://t.co/fbWfQmKPdQ — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) September 11, 2020

***