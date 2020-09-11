Joe Biden showed up at a volunteer fire station today with two six-packs of beer, one of Bud Light and the other of Iron City Beer:

Stopping off at a volunteer fire station in Shanksville, Joe Biden is getting literal w/ the age-old campaign question, “Who would you gather have a beer with?” pic.twitter.com/l5EahlBRns — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) September 11, 2020

Joe Biden, informed by a firefighter that on his last visit he had promised to bring beer, pulls out a six-pack of Iron City and starts handing them out pic.twitter.com/v53udHi0Sy — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 11, 2020

Biden, as vice president, promised back in 2012 to invite the firefighters to the White House for a beer and this kind of made up for that:

Here's the promise to buy him a beer. https://t.co/XDZFCU9OQP — “All Boats Matter” – Ballad of Lake Travis (@accidentalbeek) September 11, 2020

Except Biden has no idea when he made the promise, of course:

Biden here says that he had last visited them in 2014. It was actually 2012. so his staff had prepared for something he said to the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department eight years earlier (and in PA, a state where getting beer is not exactly a last-minute's notice deal) — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 11, 2020

Anyway, that’s some “A+ advance work” to make this photo-op happen:

if it was intentional to leave it behind knowing the man would ask, this is A+ advance work — Zack Roday (@zackroday) September 11, 2020

Earlier, Biden and VP Pence elbow-bumped while greeting each other at the 9/11 memorial in NYC:

At the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Ground Zero in NYC, Vice President Biden walked to Vice President Pence, tapped his shoulder and gave him an elbow bump. A moment of unity and compassion as our nation reflects on this solemn day. Photo: @ccadelago pic.twitter.com/22BCCXwmzA — Travis Akers (@travisakers) September 11, 2020

