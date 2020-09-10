Well, look at this!

Here’s Obama Ebola czar and current Joe Biden adviser Ronald Klain cheering on Bill de Blasio on February 13 telling New Yorkers to keep going to restaurants because “we don’t have a #COVIDー19 epidemic in the US but we are starting to see a fear epidemic”:

We don’t have a #COVIDー19 epidemic in the US but we are starting to see a fear epidemic. Kudos to @NYCMayor (and others) for standing against that. https://t.co/mULErCXKsH — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) February 13, 2020

Why can’t he just admit he was freaking wrong? It’s not that hard:

.@JoeBiden's key pandemic guy called coronavirus a "fear epidemic" in February. Self-righteousness in hindsight is useless. https://t.co/4nlpv8EdKC — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 10, 2020

But, instead of that, he’s doubled down:

I did not know that Trump would botch the response as badly as he did. But I laid out the risk in January: You read and decide if I was righthttps://t.co/NjzlX207Oj https://t.co/8sHMELyMv0 — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) September 10, 2020

Dems, just admit that de Blasio and Cuomo GOT IT WRONG, ok? From ProPublica in May:

A must-read, heavily reported piece from ProPublica that goes into granular detail about just how catastrophically Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio bungled the Coronavirus response in NYC and NY state, compared to London Breed and Gavin Newsom in SF and CA. https://t.co/Gn7DBpQHms — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) May 16, 2020

