A huge new fire has broken out at the Beirut port near the location of an earlier explosion that destroyed much of the area last month:
Another fire !!! we really can’t take this anymore #Beirut #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/9eBCm5yO4j
— Larissa Aoun (@LarissaAounSky) September 10, 2020
A different view:
A large fire has broken out amongst the rubble at Beirut Port#Beirut pic.twitter.com/FdGANNFD7I
— CNW (@ConflictsW) September 10, 2020
“It’s causing a panic all across Beirut”:
Insane fire at the port, causing a panic all across #Beirut. We just can’t catch a break. pic.twitter.com/PtdHehPlz0
— Aya Majzoub (@Aya_Majzoub) September 10, 2020
Early reports are it may be a tire fire:
Lebanese army: A fire broke out in a warehouse of tires in the free market in the port of Beirut, and the fire extinguishing operations have begun, and army helicopters will take part in extinguishing it
— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) September 10, 2020
But there’s speculation that the fire was set intentionally to cover up evidence of last month’s blast:
At this point, whatever the reason for the current fire in #BeirutPort is, you can’t rule out the fact it might be intentional to destroy evidence of Aug 4th explosion. #Beirut #Lebanon
— Sama Dizayee (@samadizayee) September 10, 2020
We’ll keep you posted.
