With everyone in the media talking about the new Bob Woodward book and thinking it’s going to be the end of Trump, keep in mind that new polling shows people trust the president more than they do the media when it comes to the accuracy of the information on COVID-19:

People trusted the president more in March, too, but then it was just by 1%:

Trending

Note that governors and the CDC are trusted less now than they were in March, too:

People are less sure now about taking the vaccine if and when it becomes available:

Thanks, Kamala!

People also think the vaccine is being rushed through but a pretty wide margin:

But voters do trust Joe Biden more than the president on making sure a safe vaccine is available:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bob WoodwardCOVID-19Donald Trump