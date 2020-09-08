President Trump called Black Lives Matter protesters “thugs” and “disgraceful” after a series of videos went viral over the weekend showing violent acts during demonstrations in Pittsburgh:

BLM Protesters horribly harass elderly Pittsburgh diners, scaring them with loud taunts while taking their food right off their plate. These Anarchists, not protesters, are Biden voters, but he has no control and nothing to say. Disgraceful. Never seen anything like it. Thugs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

He went on to blame “pathetic Democrat leadership” for the incidents:

….And because of weak and pathetic Democrat leadership, this thuggery is happening in other Democrat run cities and states. Must shut them down fast. Biden and his most Liberal in Senate running mate, Kamala, won’t even talk about it. They won’t utter the words, LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

Here’s the video the president referred to in his tweet above:

Black Lives Matter activists in Pittsburgh, PA wreck outdoor restaurant and abuse patrons, stealing their drinks and smashing their plates. pic.twitter.com/EIXCanFA85 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 7, 2020

But this one where a protester assaults a Black manager in McDonald’s is much worse:

Black Lives Matter protesters assaulted a black store manager in Pittsburgh, PA after mobbing his McDonald's. pic.twitter.com/tigzxJfsuW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 7, 2020

And this one:

Black Lives Matter activists in Pittsburgh physically assault cyclist after shouting in his ears with a megaphone. pic.twitter.com/hQ2TEB4ISa — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 7, 2020

Police are investigating, for what that’s worth:

WTAE: Pittsburgh police investigate after videos surface of protesters clashing with the public https://t.co/mlcQ43rz8o — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 7, 2020

***