We regret to inform you that this is not a typo and yes, TEDxLondon is now spelling “women” as “womxn”:
HELLO YOU!
TEDxLondonWomxn is coming back (virtually)! 💥
And we'd love you to share your ideas to help us to build our programme of events for this Autumn…
Please share your thoughts in our 5 min quiz https://t.co/lOt7CXXC7x
THANK YOU!
❌ #TEDxLondon #TEDxLondonWomxn pic.twitter.com/6yeIOco3KD
— TEDxLondon (@tedxlondon) September 4, 2020
No, not a parody account:
I didn't know parody accounts could get checkmarks.
— Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) September 8, 2020
You see, “womxn” is “more inclusive and progressive” and “sheds light on “the prejudice, discrimination, and institutional barriers womxn have faced, and explicitly includes non-cisgender women”:
Why we're using 'womxn'
No, that's not a typo: 'womxn' is a spelling of 'women' that's more inclusive and progressive. The term sheds light on the prejudice, discrimination, and institutional barriers womxn have faced, and explicitly includes non-cisgender women.
— TEDxLondon (@tedxlondon) September 5, 2020
First up, how do you even pronounce it?
Thank you.
How do you pronounce it? https://t.co/RPfA50A90e
— Adrian Hilton (@Adrian_Hilton) September 8, 2020
LOL:
Who says comedy is dead? https://t.co/NS5cWvB6l2
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 8, 2020
Nonsensical, but funny:
This made up word is not inclusive, it’s nonsensical. And frankly, the entire premise is misogynistic. I’m tired of being expected to believe that erasing women is “progressive.”
— Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) September 8, 2020
Yes. Yes it is:
This seems really stupxd. https://t.co/KcoqwOvmuX
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) September 8, 2020
And we ARE laughing at them:
Y’all need to stop doing drugs.
I know these ideas probably sound really profound when you’re high. But we’re all sober and laughing at you. https://t.co/DR7ueDZHte
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 8, 2020
Nope:
They really don’t get how stupid they look. https://t.co/TRuN9poMO0
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 8, 2020
Exit question: Did any women actually ever call for this?
I bet the policy was written by a mxn https://t.co/DApeHK4FLz
— Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) September 8, 2020
It really isn’t going well for them, even from the people they claim to represent:
On behalf of every trans woman in history that has actually transitioned, please shut up. These people are nutters. Ignore them. https://t.co/7ESe0rxCZb
— India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) September 8, 2020
Total fail in progress:
I don't think even trans women asked for this https://t.co/5O2nXpf5k4
— Zinnia, adult demon female (@ZJemptv) September 8, 2020
***